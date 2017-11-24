Regulator investigating possible Sears Canada liquidation sale prices markups

Liquidations sales began in October

The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise were marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.

The monitor’s seventh report to Ontario Superior Court says the federal competition watchdog sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.

READ: Sears Canada to liquidate remaining stores

A Competition Bureau spokeswoman said Thursday that the agency can’t comment or confirm any ongoing investigation.

But under federal law, she wrote in an email, consumers should not be misled by references to inflated regular prices and ”doesn’t make any distinctions between retailers and liquidators or the nature of the promotional event.”

For example, Amazon.com.ca Inc. agreed in January to pay a $1 million penalty and $100,000 towards costs after the bureau determined the online retailer hadn’t verified the accuracy of “list price” information provided by its suppliers.

The bureau also works to achieve “voluntary” compliance with the act “through various types of communication to businesses or individuals in specific matters before, during and/or following an investigation.”

A spokesman for Sears Canada told The Canadian Press that the company didn’t have a comment about a CBC News report on Thursday that said it had spoken with a Sears Canada employee who said he was ordered to mark up prices shortly after liquidation sales began on Oct. 19.

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

A call and emails to one of the Sears Canada liquidators were not answered Thursday.

Sears Canada has been under court protection since June and began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.

After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.

The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Site C allows more wind, solar energy, experts say
Next story
Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Just Posted

RCMP makes budget presentation to Kimberley Council

This past week at their Committee of the Whole meeting, Kimberley Council… Continue reading

Military Ames presents gift to Kimberley RCMP

Cindy Postnikoff from Military Ames presents Sgt. Chris Newel of the Kimberley… Continue reading

City of Kimberley looking to recruit more lifeguards

An information session is being held next thursday for those interested in becoming a lifeguard

Fermentation workshop this weekend

Learn how to make Kimchi and Sauerkraut with local expert Chelsea Boyd Gibson

Permitting required to cut your own Christmas tree

Christmas tree cutting is permitted on Crown land so long as you have a permit

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Black Friday fervour wanes as some consumers, retailers shun practice

Some businesses are choosing to opt out, while some shoppers are turning to buying online

Stay safe on B.C. roads this holiday season

RCMP warn drivers to plan a safe ride home or suffer the consequences this holiday season

Trudeau apologizes to excluded residential school students

PM makes statement to former students in Nfld who were left out of previous compensation, apology

Regulator investigating possible Sears Canada liquidation sale prices markups

Liquidations sales began in October

An adopted cat is the best 10 pounds you’ll gain this season

BC SPCA encouraging families to add a forever feline friend during adoption event Nov. 24 to Dec. 3

Uber official says public needs to push for ridesharing in B.C.

Mike van Hemmen tells Kelowna Chamber of commerce ridesharing would be ‘win-win-win’

B.C. co-ops relieved with Ottawa’s housing strategy

Federal government to have a new co-operative housing funding model in place by 2020

B.C. NDP referendum plan sparks legislature battle

David Eby says public will decide on proportional referendum

Most Read