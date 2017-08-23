Massive superyacht sailing through B.C. waters

The 72.5 foot pleasure craft can sleep up to 12 people and can be rented for just over $1.1 million per week.

British Columbia is no slouch when it comes to expensive homes, expensive cars and other high-priced extravagance that promote a luxury lifestyle, but one boat owner may be putting all of his peers to shame.

A luxury yacht named Cloudbreak is sailing under the flag of the Cayman Islands and is available for charter on the West Coast — it will only cost you roughly $1.1 million Canadian per week, plus expenses.

The massive boat is currently anchored in the Discovery Islands, an archipelago between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

Built in 2016, the superyacht is a 72.5 metre vessel that sleeps up to 12 people and includes a helicopter pad, exercise room, sauna, on-deck jacuzzi, fire place and beach club. It also comes equipped with kitesurfers, windsurfers, wakeboards, kayaks, scuba gear and much more in its tender garage.

Last week the boat was moored in Prince Rupert, where Robin Beattie, manager of the Cow Bay Marina told our sister paper, The Northern View, it’s the largest boat he’s ever dealt with.

Custom built in a German shipyard, and named after a famous surf spot in Fiji, Cloudbreak weighs more than 2,200 tonnes and can navigate even the most extreme weather conditions.