REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Emotional celebration of life honours fallen police officer

Thousands of first responders and citizens have gathered in Abbotsford today to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson. See more >

Volunteers use drones in search of missing North Okanagan women

The search for missing women in the North Okanagan and Shuswap took to the skies on Saturday. See more >

Sailors set to deck the hulls for annual Sea of Lights

The annual lighted ship parade is only a few weeks away, with thousands of lights expected to take to the open waters. See more >

Downtown Chilliwack mural celebrates local artist

Davis Graham, or Pencil Fingerz, completed his very public art project showcasing the Fraser Valley city as he sees it. See more >

Fan expo attracts wacky, weird and wonderful cosplay

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver recently, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun. See more >

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts
Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including 'tummy time' for babies

RCMP save distraught woman after abandoned 911 call

On Thursday, November 16, Cranbrook RCMP were called to check on an… Continue reading

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook year end report

Less human-wildlife conflict in 2017 than previous years; WildSafeB

The City of Kimberley and Morrison Sub establish committee for flood mitigation

Kimberley City Council has voted to establish a select committee for Morrison… Continue reading

Kimberley to host Noram Finals

The Norams are one of several other high calibre races scheduled for 2018

Kimberley City Council approves Snow and Ice Management Plan

We’re always looking for ways to do a better job; City Chief Administrative Officer

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

ICBC overbilling not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

B.C. sport groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip celebrate 70th anniversary

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary

