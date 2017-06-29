Specialty licence plates raise over $500,000 for BC Parks

New BC Parks plates have raised more than half a million dollars for the province’s park enhancement fund.

According to ICBC, 37,000 specialty licence plates have been sold since their debut on Jan. 29. The plates cost $50, compared to the standard $18 licence plates, and $15 from every sale goes towards B.C.’s parks. All net profits from the $40 annual renewal fee will go towards the parks fund.

Of the three options available, the Kermode bear was the most popular with 14,600 plates sold, followed by the Purcell Mountains with 12,000 plates sold and then the Porteau Cove plates with 10,300 sold.

