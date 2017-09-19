VIDEO: Slush storm reaches Kootenay Pass

The Kootenay Pass was hit with an overnight slush storm, all caught on a Drive BC webcam.

The footage, roughly 24 hours condensed into a 30-second clip, shows rain and slush hitting the pass.

Drivers are being urged to commute cautiously along Highway 3 in both directions, due to slippery sections caused by the slush.

Environment Canada released a special weather statement Monday, with snow expected to hit highways across the province, including from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. That weather alert has since ended.

