Winners announced in Canada 150 contest

Prizes include a trip for two to one of six Canadian destinations, a stay on a houseboat and more

The votes are in and the winners chosen in Black Press Media’s biggest contest, in celebration of Canada 150.

More than 271,000 entries were casted, and thousands of dollars given out, from cash prizes to tickets to Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

We’d like to congratulate Chilliwack resident Kari Bertrand, who won the grand prize: a trip for two to one of seven Canadian destinations, sponsored by Travel Brands, Air Canada and Travel Best Bets.

Bertrand and her husband will be heading to Halifax for five days, along with $1,000 spending money.

“Last week I was telling my husband that I did feel like a big win coming and it was going to happen this week,” Bertrand said, who entered about 60 times.

Karon Brookes of Langley won a trip for 24 of her closest friends and family in a sleeper Genesis 66 Waterway Houseboat, courtesy of Waterway Houseboats.

“My husband and I wanted to get away, but this is more than we could ever anticipate,” she said.

Other winners include: