A who’s who of Kimberley

The First Saturdays committee is looking for information on accomplished Kimberleyites such as skier Gerry Sorensen.

This past summer was one of celebrating Canada, and Kimberley’s, past, as the country turned 150 and Kimberley, 121.

Kimberley’s First Saturday committee from the Kimberley Arts Council worked with the Kimberley Chamber for the July 1 festivities celebrating Canada.

Then on September 1, First Saturday, the celebration turned more local.

Kimberley’s heritage was recognized.

“We looked at all the things Kimberley contributed to Canada during that timeframe staring with the discovery of the mine,” said Carol Fergus from the Arts Council. “We had gold panning at the Mining Railway, and a sneak peak at the new core collection donated by Paul Ransom. We had a downtown historical walking tour, the Marysville school house was open for tours. And we had the display at Centre 64.”

The display at Centre 64 was a special one, so special that Fergus wants to add to it for the future. The idea was to celebrate Kimberley citizens’ achievements in sports, business, volunteering.

All of these people were celebrated with a display at Centre 64.

The committee put the call out and an amazing number of people provided information on family members.

Included were Kimberley people who earned the Queens Jubilee medal, Queens 25th year for outstanding community service, Order of Canada, Order of BC, Governor General Awards for bravery, Inductions into BC Hall of Fame and BC sports Hall of Fame, Canadian hall of fame, Caring Canadian Awards, Equine Canada volunteer award, Mining awards , Renewable Energy Award; Olympians; skiing, boxing, luge, speed skating, cross country, hockey; Special Olympics ski champions; World championships: first aid, mine rescue, hockey, badminton, bobsled, luge, hang gliding, mountain climbing, archery, equestrian, Canadian championships, hockey, curling, skiing, cross country skiing, free style skiing, archery, arm wrestling, marathon running, bowling, boxing, music; Interprovincial winners; Highland dancers, curling, hockey, badminton, drama, cross country skiing, skiing, ski jumping; the discoverers of new mineral McGillite, authors, movie stars.

It’s quite incredible to see how much Kimberley had contributed over the years, for such a small town, Fergus says.

“These are things we should proud of,” she said.

Fergus would like to add to the list. Given the short time frame it was put together in last year, she knows there are more people out there.

“We know we must have missed all kinds of people. We really want to build on it. This is an important part of Kimberley history. There are so many distinguished people. They should not be forgotten.”

If you know of anyone who would belong on this list, please contact Carol Fergus at 250-427-2258.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com