Another wooden pedestrian bridge installed in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley has installed another wooden bridge over Mark Creek, this time near the terminus of the Peak to Platzl Trail near the downtown Mining Railway station.

A new trail along Gerry Sorensen Way will connect the downtown area to the existing Peak to Platzl trail.

A grant of $72,500 from Bike BC funded the majority of this bridge. Trees will also be planted along the trail thanks to $3500 funding from Trees for Tomorrow (BC Hydro).

This is the fifth pedestrian bridge, constructed by Tyee Homes of Kimberley, installed in the City. The others are where Mark Creek crosses the highway in Marysville, in Lower Blarchmont connecting to the curling rink and arena, at St. Mary Avenue, and behind the Platzl parking lot.