Bootleg Gap commemorates Jim Oglvie

On Thursday August, 10 Bootleg Gap held an intimate ceremony for the unveiling of a new memorial bench, dedicated to long-time former mayor of Kimberley, James E. Ogilvie, who passed away in 2014.

Ogilvie was a staple in Kimberley’s community. At one time, he was the longest serving Mayor it British Columbia. He was first elected in the 70’s and ran continuously with the exception of a three year stint from 2002 to 2005, at which point he was re-elected for a final term. Prior to becoming elected as mayor, Ogilvie served on council in both Marysville and Kimberley for many years.

Part of his efforts involved the creation and construction of both Trickle Creek and Bootleg Gap Golf Course, along with being a Director at both courses.

Kimberley City Councillor, Albert Hoglund says that Jim was instrumental in building both courses.

“Trickle Creek turned out to be a successful economic generator, and after the City sold the course to Charlie Locke [RCR], with the money they got, the City decided to build a second course; Bootleg Gap,” said Hoglund. “I remember walking around in the pouring rain; we walked 18 holes. Builder Les Ferber said, pointing to a bunch of trees, ‘this is going to be a beautiful hole,’ he just had that vision.”

The Bootleg Gap Society is an entity that runs the course for the City. Hoglund says that the Society discussed ways to build a memorial for Ogilvie and it was decided that a bench overlooking the 18th green was fitting, as Ogilvie’s favourite hole was number 18.

“Jim was an avid golfer,” said Hoglund. “He really enjoyed trying to get up the hill and over the pond [on the 18th hole] in two shots so he could meet the par 5. I think the challenge is what made it his favourite hole.”

Councillors, directors and family members were reminiscing around the bench and Ogilvie’s son, Daryl said, “I remember at one point he could barely walk up there but he would rip at that bloody ball.”

“I think it’s a very fitting memorial for a guy who’s done so much for the community and the golf courses,” said Hoglund. “He did a lot, not just in his Mayor capacity, but he was involved in a lot of other stuff; minor hockey, minor baseball. That, and he was just a really good guy to work with.”

Ogilvie’s wife, Gail, was at the ceremony and thanked Bootleg for the memorial.

“A big thank you to Bootleg Gap and the executives for their efforts and bringing this bench to fruition, it’s beautiful. He loved this course,” said Gail. “We [his family] are honoured, and he would be I’m sure. Jim would be really pleased, I’m sure he’s looking down right now. This bench will be enjoyed and he will be remembered for years to come.”