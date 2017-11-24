City of Kimberley looking to recruit more lifeguards

An information session is being held next thursday for those interested in becoming a lifeguard

The City of Kimberley is experiencing a shortage of lifeguards. In an effort to try and recruit more employees, the Aquatic Centre is hosting a recruitment and information evening next Thursday.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a lifeguard, or who was in the past and perhaps needs new certification, is welcome to join, says the City’s Manager of Parks and Facilities, Brett Clark.

“We’re hoping to hire within the community of Kimberley, so lifeguards can live and work here,” explained Clark. “We’ve had some trouble recruiting so we are sort of taking it into our own hands. The information night will explain what certification is required for those who are perhaps in high school and want to become a lifeguard. Or, for those who maybe work seasonally, say at the ski hill, who are certified or have been in the past; this is a way for them to pick up some casual shifts.”

Clark says they are looking to hire several lifeguards for casual positions, as opposed to one person working a 40 hour work week.

“We’re hoping to have a casual pool to pull from, whether it’s four or six [lifeguards],” said Clark.

The recruitment night will include information on the certification and courses that are required to become a lifeguard, the cost requirements and where the courses can be taken.

The information session will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 6p.m. to 7p.m. at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre. For more information call the Aquatic Centre at 250.427.2983 or email them at kacinfo@kimberley.ca.