Cominco Gardens celebrates 90 years

Cominco Gardens is celebrating their 90th birthday this Saturday. On August, 12 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. enjoy beverages, Kimberley City Bakery treats, birthday cake, beautiful flowers, fragrant roses and lush lawns in celebration of 90 years.

Cominco Gardens is a five hectare property, minutes from downtown, that boasts over 45,000 flowers annually. The gardens were originally established in 1927 to showcase the Elephant Brand Fertilizer which Cominco Mine produced.

Dan Matheson has been the head gardener at Cominco Gardens for 12 years now. Matheson says he will be giving a brief speech during the celebration to commemorate the history of Cominco and what it means to the City of Kimberley now.

“It’s really a memorial to former Cominco employees and the creation of the gardens back in the day,” said Matheson. “It’s a great way to remember our past and where Kimberley has come from.”

The celebration is free for the general public to attend.