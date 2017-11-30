Community Fall Fair funds non-profits

The Kimberley Community Fall Fair is a long-standing tradition in Kimberley, a most popular destination one weekend every September. It’s a chance to get a look at products from vendors you don’t see anywhere else, and perhaps get an early jump on your Christmas shopping.

Karen Rempel is new to the fair committee, organizing the booths this past September, and she will be taking over running the whole fair from longtime coordinator Bev Middlebrook for the coming year. Rempel brings plenty of big event organizing experience to the role, having coordinated JulyFest and the Motor Mountain Car Show is Kimberley in the past year.

She says many people are not aware that the fair is a non-profit event, with all proceeds going directly into various clubs and organizations in Kimberley. Each group who participates received approximately $1400 this year, and there are also a few donations made.

Recipients this year were the MS Society of Canada, the SPCA, Kimberley Sea Horse Swim Club, Kimberley Elks Club, Kimberley Nordic Club, Kimberley Gymnastics Club and the Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group. Donations were also made to Gingers Legacy Animal Welfare Society, Wasa Lions and the Youth Society.