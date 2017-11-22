Bring a new toque or mitts to the game Friday for the Food Bank.

Dynamiters Food Bank Toque Toss Friday

This Friday night at the Dynamiter’s home game, it’s time for the Annual Food Bank Toque Toss.

Bring a new pair of mitts, or toque, or both to the game and prepare to toss them on the ice after the first Dynamiter goal. Please put your items in a plastic bag for the toss.

The Food Bank requests toques and mitts only, no stuffs.

You may also bring a non-perishable food item to the game. Someone from the Food Bank will be there to collect it.

Food Bank directors thank you in advance for your donation.This is the the kick off event for the Christmas Hamper campaign, which now switches into high gear, raising funds to provide all those in need with a Christmas dinner and more.

Friday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Centre. The opponent is the Columbia Valley Rockies

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada
Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

