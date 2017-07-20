Garden View Village celebrates 10 years

Garden View Village celebrated their 10 Year Anniversary this past Saturday, July 15, alongside Kimberley Pipe Band’s 90th Anniversary.

Garden View is a seniors’ lifestyle community that provides independent and assisted living, housing, hospitality and personal support services, through the Golden Life organization.

There was cake, coffee and tea, visits from family members, and best of all, the Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band from Nelson was there to play a few tunes.

Resident Nona Fransen has lived at Garden View for eight years and she says she loves it there.

“We love it here; I love it here,” said Fransen. “There’s lots of good people here, we’re happy – we’re lucky.”

Fransen has lived in Kimberley since 1978, with a three year stint in Yellowknife in-between.

She moved into Garden View with her husband, who has since passed, and has a beautiful two bedroom apartment.

Fransen was thrilled that Nelson’s pipe band was able to come and play for the residents, “often times entertainment will come in, so it’s very nice. Golden Life is good to us and we are good to them.”

When asked if she was at the parade in the morning, Fransen replied, “I was going to go to the parade but then I thought it is going to be too hot. When I woke up, it was raining! But I’m looking forward to the Tattoo.”

Community Manager at Garden View, LeeAnn McDonald thanked the pipe band for coming out to celebrate, “I just want to thank the Nelson Pipe Band so very much for coming out. It’s our 10th Anniversary so it’s fabulous that [they] could come and entertain.”