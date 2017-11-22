Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping Extravaganza returns for fifth year in a row

Get your holiday shopping started this Thursday evening at the Kimberley Conference Centre

For the fifth year in a row, the Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping Extravaganza event is back at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre.

Event organizer Tegan Bova says there is something for everyone on your Christmas list at this popular and growing event.

On Thursday, November 23 from 5p.m. to 9p.m. enjoy an evening of shopping, music, drinks and appetizers.

“The $10 admission gives you access to a large selection of vendors as well as appetizers through Kimberley Alpine Resort,” explained Bova. “There will also be a cash bar and a live DJ. It’s a lot of fun.”

Bova says the event was originally inspired to showcase home businesses and women in business as well as give women in Kimberley the opportunity to share a fun night out.

“In the first year, it was less than a month from conception to completion and we had a turn out of 300 people,” Bova said. Since then, their largest turnout has been 500 and Bova is hoping things will be similar this year.

The event also supports the local food bank through a portion of the proceeds and non-perishable donations.

In terms of what to expect, Bova says they have everything covered gift-wise. There are 50 different vendors from artists and jewellers to skin care and local businesses. Not only that, but Jax Audio will be there to DJ the event as well.

“It’s a real mix of everything,” said Bova. “It’s a big event and there’s lots of variety.”

For more information and to check out a list of vendors visit the Girls Night Out Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Facebook page.