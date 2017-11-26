GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

GivingTuesday is a movement to celebrate giving of all kinds.

It is observed on the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on Nov. 28.

Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, at least in the United States, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season.

Since 2013, the global event has united millions of Canadians to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.

READ MORE: Giving Tuesday taking Langley by storm

READ MORE: Civic movement marks Giving Tuesday in Vernon

From coast to coast to coast, people embrace the day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour and celebrate generosity.

So far more than 6,000 Canadian charities, businesses and community groups have used GivingTuesday to rally generosity and help make the world a better place in countless ways.

The movement was launched in Canada by GIV3 and CanadaHelps.org, and founded in the U.S. in 2012 by 92nd Street Y in partnership with the UN Foundation.

Around the globe, people participate in 98 countries including Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Slovenia, Tanzania, the UK and more.

Previous story
City of Kimberley looking to recruit more lifeguards

Just Posted

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

WestJet announces regional service to Cranbrook

Service to the Canadian Rockies International Airport to begin in March, 2018.

Council discusses secondary suite utility discounts

Kimberley City Staff and Council have proposed a change to the bylaw… Continue reading

Selkirk’s Bantam Boys Volleyball team second at zones

Congratulations to the Bantam Boys Volleyball team that placed 2nd at the… Continue reading

RCMP makes budget presentation to Kimberley Council

This past week at their Committee of the Whole meeting, Kimberley Council… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Lawyer hails ‘fair and reasonable settlement’ in LGBTQ persecution case

Canadian government will deliver formal apology Tuesday

Video of dog honking truck horn at Beban Park going viral

Video was posted Nov. 19 and has been viewed over 225,000 times.

First Bitcoin machine arrives in northern B.C.

New machine in Prince Rupert cafe will allows users to buy virtual currencies

Trudeau calls on men to help end violence against women

PM’s statement meant to acknowledge International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley still at risk to reoffend: parole board

Hopley kidnapped three-year-old Kienan Hebert from Sparwood home in September 2011

Justin Bieber surprises B.C. minor hockey practice

The Canadian pop megastar was in Whistler for the weekend and asked to join the practice

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation joins ‘hologram’ protest vs Kinder Morgan pipeline

The demonstration was staged by Greenpeace Canada at the headquarters of TD Bank in Toronto

Most Read

  • GivingTuesday: Global day of giving Nov. 28

    The event follows Black Friday and Cyber Monday