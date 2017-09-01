Hike Myrtle Mountain with Dennis Bathory

Part of the September First Saturday event, is a guided hike through the Kimberley Nature Park

This Saturday, September 2, join Dennis Bathory for the Myrtle the Magnificent hike up Myrtle Mountain.

Bathory is a volunteer hike leader and member of the Kimberley Nature Park Society, who is relatively new to the City and says he loves all of the scenic trails and nature that Kimberley has to offer.

“The hike is ranked as moderate in the trail guide,” said Bathory. “It’s a nine kilometre hike. It is geographically more of a modest knoll, rather than a mountain. It’s cardio and amateur friendly; running shoes are appropriate.”

Bathory says the loop hike will take approximately three hours. Hikers will start at the Nordic Trails parking lot at 10a.m., hiking to the summit in about an hour and a half, take a half hour lunch break, and head back to the starting point in about an hour and ten minutes. Bathory says to bring lunch or snacks and water.

“This invigorating route starting and finishing at the Nordic Trails Ski Lodge, takes you through some of the Nordic Club’s biking and skiing trails, down Higgins Hill trail, to Army Road, and to the top of a scenic hill ‘Myrtle Mountain’ and then drops back down on pleasant single path and old logging road trails,” said Bathory.

“It’s an all ages hike; very family friendly,” Bathory said. “It goes through existing trails. Dogs are welcome to join, and they are allowed off leash, however dog owners should bring a leash in case there are issues with other dogs or wildlife encounters.”

Bathory says that there was a black bear spotted in the area last week, but hikers need not worry as the bear was shy and the chances of a bear encounter are low.

“It is recommended that hikers bring bear spray, just in case,” explained Bathory.

Hikers can expect to see a number of bird species, and Bathory says that although it is not marked as a bird hike, the park has 25 non-migratory species of birds year-round and 97 different species have been identified in the park.

Bathory also explained the history of the park and where it first originated, as follows:

Mr. William Meachen and Mr. A. Hall, prospectors, in 1898 staked a mineral claim called “Myrtle” named after Myrtle Meachen, Meachen’s wife. According to local mining records no significant mining operations and/or ore was extracted from the Myrtle claim.

A devastating forest fire of 1919 burnt out most of the trees on North Star Mountain, and destroyed the tall (and at the time, lucrative and active logging) timber stands of fir, larch, cedar and pine of the current Kimberley Nature Park.

The north facing favourable slopes of Myrtle Mountain soon became the playground and first ski hill for the adventurous sporty early residents of Kimberley. Skiing was initiated in the late 1920’s by a group of Scandinavian settlers arriving to the vicinity, who primarily used the favourable slopes and thinly treed lines of young growth trees for Nordic style skiing and ski jumping.

The ‘Army Roads’ were developed by the infantry stationed and training locally around 1940’s in support of soldier training, from earlier logging trails accessing Whitetail Valley and Myrtle Mountain.

First Ski Lodge: (lost) was located at the base of Myrtle Mountain approximately at Myrtle Junction) A simple modest log cabin was constructed at the base of the slopes in 1929.

The Kimberley Ski Club was formed in 1931, and had as its first president, Mr. Alfred Christensen. In 1933 the second club president was Lelo Almas, whose descendants still live in Kimberley. Of course, all skiing then was with leather boots, bamboo poles, bear trap bindings and wood skis bought from the hardware store for $19. No ski tows up the slopes, only hiking and/or hearing-bone climbing techniques were the order of the day.

By 1946-47 the interest in and diversity of skiing increased to the point that it became apparent larger and more varied runs were warranted. The alpine and Nordic style skiing soon moved to the larger longer sunnier southerly ski runs of North Star Mountain (current) ski slopes, with the approval and support of the mining company, in the vicinity of the Rosa Run (named from joining of the two first names of Roy Moe and Sam Wormington, two dedicated skiers and ski slope volunteers), School House Run and the old T-bar lift officially went into operation January 2, 1959.

In terms of the nature park itself, it comprises just over 840 hectares of forested land on the eastern slopes of the Purcell Mountains at the edge of the Rocky Mountain trench.

The park rises from an elevation of 975 metres along the St. Mary Lake road in the south to a height of 1,600 metres on the shoulder of North Star Mountain. Two smaller hills, Bear Hill and Myrtle Mountain, accentuate the topography central in the park and help shape its diversity.

In parts of the park bedrock rises right to the surface, while in other areas deep layers of sand, gravel and water-rounded cobbles deposited at the end of the last ice age shape its contours.

It’s the largest municipal park in British Columbia and is managed by the non-profit Kimberly Nature Park Society (KNPS), which has a mandate of conservation, education, and recreation.

Find more information about the Kimberley Nature Park and the Kimberley Nature Park Society on their website, kimberleynaturepark.ca.