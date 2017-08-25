Horseback trail rides now offered at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Kimberley Alpine Resort, Trickle Creek Lodge and Got Adventure have partnered up and are now offering one or two hour fully guided horseback trail rides on the slopes of Northstar Mountain.

Global Outdoor Travel(GOT Adventure) is a locally owned family adventure and outfitting company. For the past 20 years they have been providing first class service and accommodations to clients seeking summer and winter wilderness adventures including trail rides, pack trips and mountain cabin lodge rentals.

Brad Park from Got Adventure says that considering the ride is on a ski hill, it has some technical aspects and steep sections. However, he says, really anyone can do it thanks to the amazing horses and capable guides.

The local company has approximately two dozen mountain horses working for them at the ski hill, and on Tuesday, August, 22 they had 32 customers in one day.

“The feedback has been excellent,” said Park. “It’s different for everyone and of course the views of Kimberley are tremendous. It’s not like a mary-go-round. People actually have to ride the horses which makes it interesting and challenging.”

The trail rides are offered daily at 10a.m., 1p.m. and 4p.m. for the upper Kimberley Alpine Resort base area. Park says that they plan on offering the experience right through the end of September. No prior experience is required and rides must be pre-booked in advance and are subject to availability.

The one hour Northstar Express Rides are $69 plus tax, per person while the two hour View the Rockies Rides are $89 plus tax, per person. All riders under the age of 18 must wear a helmet, which is supplied, kids and youth must be accompanied by an adult and children six and under must contact Got Adventures as their ride is subject to level of experience.

Along with the rides offered at the ski hill, Got Adventures offers several other winter and summer trail rides as well. From a ride along the St. Mary River to a full day of trail riding to the Dewar Creek Hot Springs, an overnight trip through the backcountry and a three to five day trail ride back pack trip, Got Adventures has a guided horseback adventure for everyone. They also offer cabin rentals at two different locations.

For more information or to book your trail ride contact Trickle Creek Lodge at 250.427.5175, Got Adventure at 250.426.0115 or book online through RCR at skircr.com or skikimberley.com. For hotel stay and ride packages or for groups of eight or more contact Jill Bellm at 250.427.6745.