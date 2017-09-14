“I believe in miracles, I have to”; Terry Fox

COREY BULLOCK

To date, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $715 million in support of Cancer research. According to terryfox.org, every year, millions of people in close to 25 countries participate in Terry Fox Runs and Terry Fox fundraising events.

On Sunday, September, 17 Kimberley will be participating in the Terry Fox Run.

Event organizer, Karen Vold says she became the organizer for the Kimberley Terry Fox run in 2004.

“My motivation came from a number of things. One, Terry is my hero. As he left the cancer ward for the first time – he decided he couldn’t, or wouldn’t, leave all the patients behind. He understood that the most important element in the fight against cancer is hope. He wanted the people fighting cancer to know the rest of the country cared and wanted to help,” said Vold.