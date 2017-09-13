Japanese engineers, geologists visit Kimberley Underground Mining Railway

On Sunday, September 10th the Sullivan Mine and Railway Historical Society organized an early morning tour of the Underground Interpretive Centre and the Powerhouse for a group of 31 Japanese Engineers, Geologists and students. After completing the underground tour the group got an extensive look at the Powerhouse and in particular the mine model. Exploration geologist Paul Ransom explained the geology of the Sullivan Mine in detail. This was followed by discussion of the reclamation of the Sullivan Mine by Society President, Mick Henningson a former General Manager of then Teck Cominco. Mick explained how Cominco invented the high density sludge water treatment process for acidic water and developed complex cover systems to maintain long term vegetation growth on tailings ponds. The group then toured some of reclamation work in the lower mine yard and went on to visit Paul Ransom’s incredible mineral display in the station basement. This is the first tour of “Kimberley’s Underground Mining Railroad’s” nearly completed display area known as the ‘Core Shack’. The polishing touches of this new attraction will be completed soon and be on display for tourists next season.

This tour was led by Kazuhiko UEMATSU from the Japanese International Institute of Mining, Professor David Love from Queen’s University in Ontario and George McIsaac Ph.D of Mining Engineering & Mineral Economist. The group went on to visit the Sun Mine in the afternoon.