Noreen Shaw (right) presenting a cheque to Sever Rondestuedt (middle) and Bev Bank (left) for $3488 from the Bill Motek Memorial Fund to the Pines Memorial and Development Society for projects at the Kimberley Special Care Home.

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

On Thursday, Nov. 16 the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented seven different grants for community organizations in Kimberley.

The KDCF was created in 2001 to help current and former residents of the area make a lasting contribution to their community.

The Foundation accepts donations, bequests and gifts from individuals and corporations to create permanent endowment funds which support a wide variety of community projects. Interest earned from the endowments is granted to carious charitable organizations in Kimberley and the surrounding areas.

Since this time last year, KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations.

In November of this year, the KDCF granted a total of $16,000 from the community fund, the KSCU Community Fund and the Theresa Cundiff Fund. The grants were given to the following groups:

$1000 to the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network to support the Wild Voices for Kids Program.

$2000 to the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Kimberley Chapter to assist with two school assemblies.

$1500 to the Spark Youth Society for a Cyber Bullying Safety Program.

$10,000 to the Kimberley District Heritage Society to support Military Ames in the next phase of improvements to the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park.

$1500 to the Kimberley Art Council to support the North Star Quilters’ 2018 East Kootenay Quilting Conference.

KDCF also dispersed $3488 from the Bill Motek Memorial Fund to the Pines Memorial and Development Society for projects at the Kimberley Special Care Home.

In March of this year, the KDCF gave $4540 from the Winter Games Legacy Fund income to the City of Kimberley. The City dispersed the money to the following sports groups and cheques were presented during Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort:

$500 to the Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club to purchase new equipment.

$1300 to the Kimberley Junior Nordic Racers to help with the purchase of a generator.

$2000 to the Kimberley Curling Club to assist with the purchase of a new ice scraper.

$740 to the East Kootenay Climbing Association for the purchase of a Hilti hammer drill.

For more information on the KDCF or to donate or become a board member, visit kimberleyfoundation.ca.

 

Paul Nempa from KDCF (left) and Rebecca Bergshoeff (right). Bergshoeff is the Wild Voices Program Manager for the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network collecting a grant for $1000 to support the program.

Previous story
Dynamiters Food Bank Toque Toss Friday
Next story
A who’s who of Kimberley

Just Posted

A who’s who of Kimberley

First Saturday committee continuing to compile a list of accomplished Kimberleyites

Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations since this time last year

Kimberley Pee Wee Dynamiters win in Revelstoke tournament

The Kimberley Peewee Dynamiters returned from Revelstoke this weekend as Tournament Champions.… Continue reading

Local author publishes second book

Kimberley resident, Lloyd Freestone has published the second novel of his writing… Continue reading

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Education minister blasts Chilliwack school trustee on gender issues

Fleming calls Neufeld’s behaviour ‘shameful’ and ‘unacceptable’

BC Transit buses to get safety door for drivers

These new full-length doors will be tested in Victoria, Kelowna and Abbotsford

‘Fresh eyes’ looking into three missing Cowichan Tribes men

First Nations want answers to their disappearances

Pedestrian hit moments after receiving safety reflector from police

The Vancouver Island man was treated for minor injuries by police at the scene

FortisBC LNG site exports first shipment of gas to China

The shipment is part of a pilot project that could see more exports in the future.

BC RCMP hunt for white SUV that rammed cruiser

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a white SUV headed north on the Yellowhead Highway

B.C. to reimburse methadone patients for taking clinic fees off welfare cheques

Provincial government agrees to pay back more than $5.5 million in deducted fees

Stiff fine for B.C. man caught trafficking bear parts

A Cache Creek resident was charged after an undercover sting operation by conservation officers

Most Read