Kimberley and District Community Foundation presents 2017 grants

On Thursday, Nov. 16 the Kimberley and District Community Foundation (KDCF) presented seven different grants for community organizations in Kimberley.

The KDCF was created in 2001 to help current and former residents of the area make a lasting contribution to their community.

The Foundation accepts donations, bequests and gifts from individuals and corporations to create permanent endowment funds which support a wide variety of community projects. Interest earned from the endowments is granted to carious charitable organizations in Kimberley and the surrounding areas.

Since this time last year, KDCF has given out a total of $24,028 in grants to local organizations.

In November of this year, the KDCF granted a total of $16,000 from the community fund, the KSCU Community Fund and the Theresa Cundiff Fund. The grants were given to the following groups:

$1000 to the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network to support the Wild Voices for Kids Program.

$2000 to the Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Kimberley Chapter to assist with two school assemblies.

$1500 to the Spark Youth Society for a Cyber Bullying Safety Program.

$10,000 to the Kimberley District Heritage Society to support Military Ames in the next phase of improvements to the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park.

$1500 to the Kimberley Art Council to support the North Star Quilters’ 2018 East Kootenay Quilting Conference.

KDCF also dispersed $3488 from the Bill Motek Memorial Fund to the Pines Memorial and Development Society for projects at the Kimberley Special Care Home.

In March of this year, the KDCF gave $4540 from the Winter Games Legacy Fund income to the City of Kimberley. The City dispersed the money to the following sports groups and cheques were presented during Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort:

$500 to the Kimberley Seahorse Swim Club to purchase new equipment.

$1300 to the Kimberley Junior Nordic Racers to help with the purchase of a generator.

$2000 to the Kimberley Curling Club to assist with the purchase of a new ice scraper.

$740 to the East Kootenay Climbing Association for the purchase of a Hilti hammer drill.

For more information on the KDCF or to donate or become a board member, visit kimberleyfoundation.ca.