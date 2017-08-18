Kimberley Farmers’ Market continues to thrive

There are only a few weeks left of the Farmers Markets in Kimberley and Wildsight is working hard to continually update the markets to offer sustainable, healthy and local food. Wildsight has also been conducting weekly themed events in conjunction with the markets.

Kimberley Farmers Market Coordinator, Linda McVetty says the intention has been to facilitate weekly themed activities centred on fostering sustainable and healthy community-mindedness whilst simultaneously fulfilling the market’s vision mandates. Each week is themed differently; the schedule is dependent upon involvement of various community partners.

“We learned from our visitor surveys that shoppers come week after week not only for the quality products that they purchase, but whole experience of learning, discovering and connecting with the community,” said McVetty. “We have the platform to build upon this so this year we expanded into the Platzl with our theme nights which feature local community groups, artisans and musicians.”

“Not only do these themed events bring a creative edge to the weekly market experience but also provide community partners (local organizations and businesses) with opportunities to actively participate in the market experience,” McVetty said.

Wildsight’s Food Sustainability and Environment Project Assistant, Kristine Solum said, “The intention is to provide community partners with the opportunity to offer a free workshop or activity that is aligned with the week’s unique theme. This activity or workshop provides market participants with an active learning opportunity in addition to the shopping experience at the farmers’ market whilst also providing the facilitator(s) with the opportunity to offer a community service that enhances their organization’s publicity efforts.”

McVetty says that the first season of this creative endeavour has been a great success so far.

“Our first event this year was with local MP, Wayne Stetski,” explained McVetty. “He and his team partnered with us for our Ride to the Market week; wherein, market participants joined Stetski on a bike ride though Rails to Trails. We had the Kootenay Orienteering Club join us for a mini orienteering event. Volunteers from the club challenges all willing orienteers to successfully complete an urban orienteering course.

“Also, in recognition of Kimberley’s thriving Kaleidoscope Fest, we hosted a two week celebration for Arts and Culture. Highlights from those two-weeks included local artist, Antonia Sullivan offering onlookers a live art demonstration with accompanying local musician, Jay Robinson. The artists enthralled the audience with their creative abilities. The themed events have been fully embraced by the community, the groups that have participated and Platzl businesses.”

“This creative endeavour is a success as a result of the generous efforts of our community partners. We love to see Kimberley continue to grow as a strong, sustainable, healthy community,” said McVetty.

In other news, the Cranbrook and Kimberley Farmers’ Markets are working together to celebrate the abundance of the region with a basin wide market to be held October 14 from 4pm to 8pm. The market will be held in conjunction with the Columbia Basin Trust Symposium that runs from October 13 to 15. The theme of the Symposium is “SHIFT! Thriving in Change.” Attendees and presenters will be joining fro all over the basin and beyond for the free Symposium.

The basin market will be an evening of culture and entertainment that includes activities for children, dancers, a festival garden offering microbrews from around the basin and culminating with an outdoor performance in the Platzl by the popular Fernie band, Shred Kelly.

Wildsight has more events planned for the final half of the season. If you or your organization would like to be a part of future projects with the Farmers’ Markets, contact McVetty at kimberleyfarmersmarket@wildsight.ca or visit the Kimberley Farmers’ Market Facebook page for more information.