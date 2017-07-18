Kimberley’s 45th annual Julyfest this weekend

At Kidsfest on Saturday there will be many activities for families to participate in, including face painting (Kimberley Julyfest file)

July Fest 2017

This year marks the 45th Anniversary of Julyfest in Kimberley and residents are gearing up for another exciting weekend of bocce ball, live music, great food and of course, beer.

Event organizer Karen Rempel says there are 180 bocce teams registered, which is just around how many there were last year.

“We’re expecting about 5000 people to come out to July fest this year,” said Rempel. “That exceeds the numbers from last year.”

A few things have changed for this year’s Julyfest including the location and the price of beer.

In previous years, Julyfest was held on Rotary Drive where the splash park is now located. This year the location has moved to the baseball fields at Centennial Park.

“The price of beer has been reduced to $5 a drink,” said Rempel. “There’s more of a selection this year; there will be Overtime for those who enjoy craft beer, and a huge shout out to Labatt for their products and sponsorship – there will be lots of Labatt swag given out.”

“We will be selling beer coozies [new this year] as well as tickets for a 50/50 draw and raffle,” said Rempel. “The raffle prizes include a vintage Corona fridge and a smoker barbecue.”

Along with beer, Julyfest goers can enjoy two flavours of Palm Bay, and American Vintage Iced Tea. Not only is there more of a drink selection, but there will be lots of vendors set up at the ball fields offering a wide array of local cuisine.

Also new this year; if you’re not participating in the bocce festivities, there is no admission fee for those who wish to check out the tournament, live music and vendors.

As always, there is much more than bocce at Julyfest. There will be live music at Centennial Hall starting on Friday night going all the way until Sunday afternoon.

“All of the bands are local, the community will know and recognize them, it’s going to be a really good one this year,” said Rempel.

The local live bands include: In Pursuit, Thrill Billy, Crooked Line, Black Diamond, Lost Gypsy, Tumbleweeds, Zach Kleisinger, The Inferiors, Jamie Neve, 4 Deer Run, Elk Hunt and more.

Don’t forget about the pancake breakfast at Centennial on Saturday morning from 8:30a.m. to 11a.m., hosted by the Kimberley Rotary Club, as well as the annual Julyfest Homecoming Parade.

Rempel says that the parade route has not changed, “it will start on Wallinger and end at the Civic Centre on Rotary.”

For families there is Kidsfest from 11a.m. to 4p.m.on Saturday, where children can enjoy bouncy castles, water gun shoot-outs (parents encouraged to participate), face painting and more.

The Julyfest soccer tournament will take place over the weekend as well, starting at 8a.m. on Saturday, across several different fields in Kimberley and Marysville.

Last but not least, there is the Sullivan Pub Extreme Longboard Downhill Race on Sunday from 12p.m. to 4p.m..

For those who are interested in helping out, Julyfest is always looking for volunteers to help referee the bocce tournament. Volunteers not only get to participate in the Julyfest activities, but will receive free beer and food.

To volunteer for Julyfest or find out more information visit kimberleyjulyfest.com or contact Rempel at 250-427-3666 or email her at info@kimberleyjulyfest.com.

Be sure to check out the Sullivan Pub Extreme Longboarding Downhill Race on Sunday (Kimberley Julyfest file)

As always, the parade will take place on Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 12p.m. (Kimberley Julyfest file)