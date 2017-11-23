Local author publishes second book

Lloyd Freestone

Kimberley resident, Lloyd Freestone has published the second novel of his writing career. Loss of a Legend is a move in a different direction from his first effort, Intervention, a science fiction novel.

Loss of a Legend is hockey themed. Dusty Scholl had it all together. He had a lovely wife, a beautiful daughter and an incredible hockey career. He was living the life and enjoying it. However, fate had other plans for him. Thanks to an overly aggressive bike gang, everything he loved was taken from him in one fell swoop. Thanks also, to a corrupt judicial system, Dusty spent five years in prison and then had to keep moving to stay ahead of the leader of the bike gang. He finally settled in Rossburg, Saskatchewan, after changing his name to Tim Jackson, and had an immediate effect on those people living there. From running his café, to coaching the high school football team, to playing on the senior hockey team, Tim fit right in with everything there. He even found a new woman to replace his murdered wife.

His past though, wouldn’t die and he was finally tracked down by the syndicate who ran the bike gang and it seemed as though a showdown was imminent. Does Dusty/Tim turn tail and run or does he have a plan to end it all right then and there?

The only way to find out is to read the book. It is available at Coles Book Store in the Tamarack Mall in Cranbrook. Autographed copies will be available next Saturday, November 25 at Coles Books from noon until 4 p.m. when the author has a book signing planned. He would also like to caution potential readers that there is some graphic adult content in the book so he doesn’t recommend it for children.

Freestone is retired and resides in Kimberley with his wife of forty years, Connie.

