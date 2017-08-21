Military Ames fundraising continues

Military Ames will be hosting another garage sale this fall — date to be announced later — to continue to raise funds for the Kimberley Veterans Memorial Park.

In addition to plans for a memorial wall, there are a few bills still to be paid on construction to date.

“Between grants and cash donations, we raised $160,000,” said MA facilitator Cindy Postnikoff. “And in kind donations came to $350,000. We still have a bill of about $15,000 to finish paying but I have no doubt we’ll be able to do that.”

The next step for the park is a memorial wall and fountain, which will cost about $35,000. The wall will be constructed of the same colour granite as the memorial benches in the park. The decision was made that the only black granite should be the three memorial monuments. Memorial plaques will be sold for the wall and Postnikoff says they are already selling well.

“It will all tie together beautifully with what is already there,” she said.

If you have any donations for the garage sale, please call Cindy at 250-919-3137.

