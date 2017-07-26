Motor Mountain Nationals this Saturday in Kimberley

Kimberley has been a busy place this summer, with a festival or event every weekend. that continues this weekend with the Motor Mountain National Car Show scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30.

Karen Rempel of Rocky Mountain Events, fresh off a successful coordination of JulyFest, has now turned her attention to the car show, although the behind the scenes work has been going on for quite some time.

“We are all set for the weekend,” she said. “It’s looking to be a really great time.”

The weekend kicks off with an outdoor concert by Black Diamond at 7 p.m. in the Centre 64 parking lot. The band will play until 11.

At 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the cars will be lined up on Howard Street and up Deer Park Avenue for the public to view. Viewing will be available until 4 p.m.

“It’s free to the public,” Rempel said. “We invite you to wander around and look at the cars and enjoy. We are expecting about 200 cars. It’s going to be a really great show.”

Also o the schedule is a pin-up fashion show — evoking the styles of the pin girls in 1950s calendars That’s at the beer gardens in the Centre 64 parking lot at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., awards for the top ten cars and best in show will be presented.

There will also be a swap meet at the old garage property at 3 Boundary Street.

“It’s going to be a really great event,” Rempel said. “We’re really looking forward to it.”