News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Lynn and Craig Bruce’s back yard features a custom water feature and terraced rock walls the house perennials and herbs. The Bruce residence is one of seven on the Cranbrook Garden Club’s Open Garden Day, Sunday, June 9. Tickets, including map, are $10, available at Lotus Books, Trends and Treasures, and Top Crop Garden, Farm and Pet.

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

At our June 20th meeting, we voted to donate $200 to each of the following: Centre 64 for their Lift Me Up campaign, Cominco Gardens and Military Ames. We had a few items of old business left from our May meeting to clean up, then proceeded to go over any remaining items to be covered concerning Jim Hole’s visit to Kimberley.

Some of the garden club executive met Jim and his wife on Friday afternoon, June 23rd; we were going to Centre 64 to set up tables and chairs for the next day; Jim was there to check out the equipment he would need for his presentations on the 24th. He and his family seemed happy to visit a new city, and his wife loved the shops in the Platzl – lots of shopping opportunities!

Those who attended Jim’s presentations on the 24th thoroughly enjoyed his morning presentation “Cool Green Gardens” and both had a lot of laughs and learned a lot during his afternoon presentation of “Garden Myths”.

Some of the myths he debunked are: Ants have nothing to do with helping peony buds open – they are attracted by the sugars the plant produces; the only Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) grown in Canada are Canola, Corn and Soy beans – seeds grown by producers for gardeners are definitely not GMO seeds. Another thing to watch for: just because manure sold to the home gardener may be bagged or from a farm, doesn’t mean it might not be contaminated. Alyssum attracts insects to your garden that act as biocontrols against unwanted pests; Ladybugs are good biocontrols against aphids, but once the aphids are gone, the Ladybugs usually leave as well. Some tips Jim passed along was about tomatoes: once the tomato has set fruit, cut off the foliage below the fruit truss, after August 1st, clip off all the flowers – rarely will they fruit and ripen and black on the bottom of a tomato indicates a lack of calcium. I think everyone who attended took a lot of good information away with them.

On July 2nd, I toured the five gardens on Centre 64’s “Bloom Where You are Planted” art and garden tour and thoroughly enjoyed both the gardens that were new to me, and the ones I had previously visited several years ago on one of the Kimberley Garden Club’s Open Garden Days. For those who like touring other people’s gardens, the Cranbrook Garden Club is holding their 21st annual Open Garden Day on Sunday, July 9th. Tickets with maps can be purchased for $10 at Top Crop Farm & Garden, Lotus Books and Trends and Treasures. Artisans will be in the gardens.

Once the busyness of having Jim here was over, I am back to weeding. After digging up carpets of seedlings from perennials I didn’t deadhead last fall, I have made a mental note to not ignore them this fall. I did a lot of moving and removing perennials last summer, leaving a lot of bare soil and the weeds have been loving the hot weather, the lack of mulch and the water they are getting. I am now weeding, then mulching hoping this will help – a lot!

We welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area. The Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. From October through May, we hold our meetings in the Library at Selkirk High School from 7-9 pm. For more information on our meetings, call Nola at 250-427-1948 or Marilee at 250-427-0527. We also have a website at http://www.kootenaygardening.com. Click on Garden Clubs, then Kimberley Garden Club.

Happy Gardening and enjoy our beautiful weather!