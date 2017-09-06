News from the Kimberley Garden Club

Submitted by: Marilee Quist

Although many of our members were out of town or had family visiting for our August barbecue, those of us who attended had a great time, including a guided tour of our hosts’ vegetable gardens. A number of innovative techniques have been incorporated to make gardening easier! Since my last vegetable garden was the year we went to Vancouver Island for Thanksgiving and came home to find that the deer had eaten every last shred of the carrots (including the leafy bits) and beets (including my coveted greens) that I had left to “sweeten up” while we were gone, I was impressed with the thought and planning that has gone into these gardens, and maybe a little envious, too. I noticed that the vegetable gardens were well-fenced to deter deer!

All of my front garden beds got replanted, weeded and mulched this summer, and some of the protected beds behind the fence at least got weeded; some even got mulched. I have noticed a lot more bugs in my flowers this year – bugs I have never seen before here, including spider mites that managed to kill my white-blooming Daphne before I spotted them and the strange teeny little black bugs, some with wings that have been in my rose petals, snapdragons, and lots more. I’m guessing that it’s a combination of the heat and the lack of rain – somehow sprinkling isn’t the same as a good, steady rain. I hadn’t noticed the bugs before I left for Vancouver to visit friends, and had picked several bouquets that unfortunately were full of bugs; my husband informed me that he noticed the bugs and threw all the bouquets in the garbage – and they were such nice arrangements, too.

In my absence, at the August garden club meeting, the members came up with some very interesting educational programs for 2017 and 2018, including having a Plant of the Month to do a Show and Tell about. What a great idea! We will be back in the Selkirk Library for our September 19th meeting and we welcome anyone who would like to learn more about gardening in Kimberley, whether you are new to gardening or new to the Kimberley area.

The Garden Club meets the third Tuesday of the month. From October through May, we hold our meetings in the Library at Selkirk High School from 7-9 pm.

Happy Gardening.