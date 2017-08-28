Pretty, but dangerous, weed of the week – Foxtail Barley

Submitted by Weed Warrior Frank

Foxtail Barley is a showy grass that can cause serious, even deadly injuries to livestock or your dog. It was celebrated in B.C. Living- in 2010, as an attractive grass along roadsides and on poor soils. Yes, Foxtail Barley has a pretty rainbow of colours when green, but when dry, the barbed seeds are dangerous to animals.

Foxtail Barley’s barbed seeds can work their way into flesh the way porcupine quills do. Horses and cattle can safely eat Foxtail Barley shoots until the seed heads form, but then the seeds can penetrate grazer’s skin, gums, nose and eyes, causing serious abscesses. If you walk through a patch of dry, brown Foxtail Barley, the seeds can get caught in your socks and start scratching your ankles. However, the worst problems seem to be for dogs. Foxtail Barley seeds can work their way into an exploring dog’s paws, mouth, ears or side and cause nasty life threatening abscesses.

Controlling Foxtail Barley around your yar, along your street and where you walk your dog is a good idea. I wait until the identifiable rainbow shaded seed heads form – showing exactly which patch of grass is the Foxtail then either dig it out, and fill the hole with soil and lawn seed or remove and garbage bag the seed heads with one hand and spray that patch with a little bit of Roundup – using my other hand. After a couple of weeks, the Roundup will have dissappeared and the surrounding grass will move in.