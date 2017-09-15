RCMP Sgt Bob Shedden retires after 40 year career

Forty years later,,,,,

For Sgt Bob Shedden there was a little bit of deja vu Sept 13, in Kimberley. Forty years ago he applied to become an RCMP officer, in the same office that stands today. But today is different, he is retiring, his last day as a regular member of the RCMP.

Bob applied for the force 40 years ago and was sworn in as a regular member May 6, 1980. After Depot (training) he was posted to New Hazelton. From there he went to Kelowna, Ladysmith and in 1997 moved and promoted to Wells Detachment. He moved on to Elkford then Cranbrook after which he was promoted to Sgt and moved to Prince Rupert and then back to Cranbrook Detachment. Six years ago while still in Cranbrook he took a position as a Career Development and Resourcing Advisor. A position he filled until retirement.

“I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Sgt Bob Shedden for several years while he was in Division Staffing. Bob considered all perspectives to ensure the right thing was done. Bob has also continued to assist front line policing by working shifts when called upon. He will truly be missed, but not for long as he is joining our Reservist program, continuing his dedication to our employees and the organization. All the best Bob” Stated Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, the Southeast District Commander.

“Over the years Bob as helped out in Kimberley on numerous occasions. We are pleased that he choose to drop by on his last day to reminisce. We wish him all the best in his retirement” Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.