Revelstoke silversmith receives thank-you letter from 24 Sussex Drive

Arleigh Garratt, of ADK Jewellery Design, gifted earrings like these to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Revelstoke in July. (ADK Jewellery Designs)

A local Revelstoke jeweller received mail from 24 Sussex Drive.

Arleigh Garratt, of ADK Jewellery Design had put together a gift box of her trademark snowflake earrings and a snowflake pendant for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pass on to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and his daughter during his whirlwind trip to Revelstoke in July.

She carefully composed a hand-written note: “I hope you enjoy these,” wrapped the box with care, handed it off to a Revelstoke Tourism representative and mostly forgot about it.

While going through a pile of mail last week, Garratt remembered in a hurry. She spotted the gold return address stamp and knew where the letter was from.

The typed letter signed by Grégoire Trudeau, was posted by Garratt on her Facebook page and says:

“Every moment of creation is an opportunity for a new found freedom. I thank you for the earrings you designed not only for its beauty but for the passion and hard work by which it was made!

“May we continue to encourage our country’s dynamic artistic community and may fashion be a leading voice for change and expression in Canada.”

Grégoire Trudeau also personalized the letter, adding in pen: “The snow flake design is so evocative and uniting…” and “Can’t wait to rip some slopes in Revelstoke.”

When the Prime Minister was in town in July encouraging donations to the Red Cross, Mayor Mark McKee gifted him a family pass to Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Garratt said she was touched that Grégoire Trudeau personalized her letter.

“I just thought it was so sweet she took the time to embellish it,” Garratt said.

Garratt, a silversmith, started selling her trademark snowflake designs in 2013.

“They’re the most unique thing I do,” said Garratt about her decision to include that design over her other work.

She uses images of magnified snow crystals to create the snowflakes and then casts them in pure silver – the rings are made of sterling silver. The finished product looks almost white, like snow.

Garratt said that since she received the letter, she’s been looking through Grégoire Trudeau’s Instragram account to see if there’s any photos of her wearing the earrings.

She’s keeping the letter at home for now, up high and away from her kids’ tiny hands. Garratt is planning to frame it and hang it in her studio.

