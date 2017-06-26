Selkirk Secondary scholarship winners

Selkirk Secondary hosted graduation ceremonies at the Kimberley Civic Centre this past Saturday. At that time, a number of students received scholarships. The recipients are:

Jackson Sorensen – CUPE 440 – $500

Brendon McCallum – Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $750

Sam Wallace – Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $750

DY Cho – Selkirk International – $750

Mickey Fisher – Columbia Power Corp. – $500; CUPE 440 – $500

Terek Flowers – The Off Centre Players/Kimberley Community Theatre – $1000

Talea Godolphin – Steelworkers Ladies Auxiliary Branch 222 – $1000

Dayton Gawryluk – Syd and Helen Newhouse – $1000

Mac Fruin – Syd and Helen Newhouse – $1000

Kaia Barth-Lessard – Credit Union Foundation (Shirley Lewis Smith) $750; Kootenay Savings Credit Union – $750

Alex Serediuk – Wasa Lions – $1500

Tye Reid – Kimberley Alpine Resort – $500; Mike Carey Bursary (Summit Community Services) – $500; Kin Club of Cranbrook – $500

Jon Stober – REMAX Caldwell Agencies – Richard Wayling Memorial – $2000

Zak Campbell – JulyFest Soccer – $500; District Authority – $1250

Drew Lyall – District Authority – $1250; Kimberley Arts Council – $500, Kootenay Country Fair – $500.

Katrina Romanowicz – Kimberley Elks #90 – $2000

Emerson Ferrier – Kimberley Jr. Fish and Game – $500; Bendina and Gerry Miller – $500; Columbia Basin Trust – $2000

Haylie Farquhar – Kimberley Ambulance Society in Memory of Shawn – $500; Kootenay Insurance Services – $500; Selkirk Parent Advisory Council – $1500; United Steel Workers – $500

Brooke Janzer – District Authority – $1250; Credit Union Foundation (Garry Ermacora) – $750; Kimberley Medical Clinic – $1500

Maggie Gilbert – Ladies’s Leg – $1500; District Authority – $1250; School District 6 – $1000

Rylen Williamson – Mark Creek Lions – $1000; District Authority – $1250; Legion Foundation – $1000

Annika Ackermann – District Authority – $1250; Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1500; JulyFest Soccer – $500; Mark Creek Lions Club – $1000

Megan Strachan – Steve Corbett: Public and Private Workers – $500; Mark Creek Lions Club – $1000; District Authority – $1250; Kimberley Teachers’ Association – $2000

Callum MacLeod – Kimberley Minor Hockey – $1000; COTR – $5000; Kimberley Administrators’ Association – $1000

Maddie Guimont – Mark Creek Lions – $1000; District Authority – $1250; Kimberley Rotary – $2000; Columbia Basin Trust -$2000 and Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary – $1500

Congratulations to all the graduates.