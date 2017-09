A quick recap of events and festivals held over the course of the summer.

Kimberley is a busy place in the summer with events and fesitvals happening almost every weekend. From live music to sporting events, July Fest and the Kimberley Farmers’ Market there is always something to do in the summer.

The Bulletin has complied a slideshow of photos and videos to wrap up the fun that was had in town all summer long. Watch the video below for a quick recap of Summer 2017 in Kimberley.