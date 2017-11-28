Supporting Literacy: Gently Used Books needed for Christmas Hampers

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) has begun their annual book drive in the community. Gently Used books for all ages (tots to teens) are needed for the Food Bank Christmas Hampers. Each family receives books for all of their children, providing welcome gifts under the tree. What could be better than knowing children will receive a good book at Christmas!

Please drop off donated books in the Christmas boxes located at the Food Bank bins at Overwaitea and Mark Creek Market. Drop-offs can also be made at the Early Learning Center (front entrance), CBAL office, the Library or any of the schools by Friday, Dec 8th.

Thanks to the community’s generous response each year, the book drive is very successful and the books are always greatly appreciated by the children and families

For further information on donating books, or to find out more about Literacy programs and volunteer opportunities in Kimberley, please contact Carol Fairhurst, Community Literacy Coordinator (Kimberley) at (250) 687- 4681. Email cfairhurst@cbal.org.