Talking with animals: Adventurer Jon Turk

Jon Turk—adventurer, scientist, storyteller and wanderer—will present “Talking to Animals” on encounters with wild creatures in Kimberley and Cranbrook. Accompanied by photographs from his decades wandering the globe and in his inimitable storytelling style, Jon will delve into the mystery of interspecies communication.

Join Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook in Cranbrook at the College of the Rockies Lecture Theatre at 7:30pm on Tuesday, September 26th or in Kimberley at Centre 64 at 7:30pm on Thursday, September 28th.

Many people talk with dogs, cats, and even goldfish, daily. We also see wild animals in forests, meadows, and mountains. Deer, elk, bear, ravens. Every once in a while, maybe once a decade, if we are lucky, wild animals come and talk to us, or play with us. Join Jon on journeys from the Tropics to the Arctic, to recognize and welcome these animal encounters and then embrace them into our spirit.

Montanan Jon Turk, who previously addressed Kootenay audiences with “Crocodiles and Ice” with Wildsight four years ago and has spoken at the Banff and Vancouver Mountain Film Festivals, is sure to entertain with his tales of adventure and the animals he meets along the way. Admission is $10 in advance at wildsight.ca/jonturk or $12 at the door, with all proceeds supporting Wildsight’s environmental work in the community.