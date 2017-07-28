Tweedy Weedy Tuesdays… hand pulling Mark Creek Knapweed

We began with two experimental weed pulls in June and it felt so good it was extended until the end of July. The window for treating invasive plant species runs from late May until about the end of July. After that time, most plants are seeding, so hand pulling helps them to spread.

The first focus was Burdock along the McKim School trail, then we turned our attention to Knapweed adjacent to the R.C.M.P. building. Each week we are attracting new people and our bag count climbs each outing.

On the surface, pulling weeds does not sound that glamorous, but you’d be amazed at how good it makes you feel!

Kimberley’s watershed is our most precious resource. It will be stressed by changes to come by pending climate change. We also know that each one of us can make a difference by spending a bit of effort to enhance riparian health. The riparian zone, or stream bank vegetation, is vital to the proper functioning of streams and invasive plant species are very harmful to that health.

Please join Kimberley Streamkeepers with your whole family! It is a wonderful way for you and your kids to learn about watersheds. It won’t take much of your time, while the whole family learns more about watersheds, while helping to keep Kimberley’s watershed healthy. Send a message to mainstreams.ca to join the team.