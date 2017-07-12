Two local photographers offer workshop

KIMBERLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Boulder Hut is one of British Columbia’s original backcountry lodges. Nestled at tree line (2,000m, 6,500’) with soaring peaks overhead, the Boulder Hut is home to striking vistas, a clear night sky, wildflowers, fall colours, alpine lakes and diverse wildlife – the perfect spot for outdoor photography.

The BC Alpine Photography Photo Workshop at Boulder Hut will feature instruction by two noted local photographers and adventurers, Lyle Grisedale and Pat Bates. They will provide instruction in photo composition, the use of light, camera techniques, and photo editing tips using a variety of software.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore both colour and black and white photography. Given clear skies, Lyle and Pat will also give instruction in photographing the night sky.

All levels of photographers are welcome.

The workshop experience includes a helicopter flight into and out of Boulder Hut from Kimberley Alpine Resort, three healthy meals per day prepared by the lodge’s professional cooking staff, comfortable accommodations at Boulder Hut, excellent camaraderie and, of course, expert instruction.

Lead instructor Lyle Grisedale is an ACMG guide, mountain traveller, and nature photographer. He spends his summer guiding hikers in the high alpine of the world famous Bugaboo area. He has conducted many photo workshops for his hiking clients in this alpine environment

Pat Bates is an accomplished professional photographer and adventurer and has been shooting the natural world in all its diversity for more than 30 years. His photographs have appeared in product catalogs, calendars, newsletters, and reports; have been used extensively in the North American and European ski and tourism industries; and have been featured in and on the covers of many top North American magazines.

The workshop will be held 15-17 September, 2017. More information is available at boulderhutadventures.com.