Volunteer Appreciation Night

Celebrate Kimberley’s volunteers and find out where you can help

Come out on Dec. 7 to Volunteer Appreciation Night

Kimberley has always been a city with a tremendous volunteer spirit, and so many festivals and events simply wouldn’t happen without volunteers.

Next Thursday, December 7, the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce wants to thank volunteers, especially those who helped out at JulyFest. They are hosting a volunteer appreciation night at Hotel Kimberley (at the stop light). This is open to all volunteers and a great evening of fun and prizes is promised.

This is also an opportunity to discover opportunities to volunteer if you’ve been thinking about it. There will be a volunteer sign-up booth, that will assist you in finding where your abilities may best fit.

It all starts at 7 p.m. at Hotel Kimberley. The hotel is under new ownership, and tours will be available as well.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

