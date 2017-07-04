Weed the creek in Kimberley

By the end of July, Mark Creek will be liberated. At least, there will be less invasive plants choking its banks than there is now. Mainstreams is hosting community invasive plant pulls every Tuesday evening for the month of July, from 6:30pm – 8pm, meeting beside Mark Creek across the street from the RCMP.

Invasive plants are non-native species that have been introduced to an area and are so aggressive in their growth they crowd out native species. The resulting monoculture reduces biodiversity, affecting the overall health and resiliency of an ecosystem. One of the major plants we will be targeting is knapweed.

Mark Creek is the lifeblood of our town. Without Kimberley clean drinking water, we wouldn’t be able to live here. For those who remember the creek when it ran orange with acid mine rock contamination, it has come a long way with the efforts of many people, organizations and businesses. As the creek has been reclaimed to fish-bearing clear flowing water, people naturally flock to it. Gathering to swim, play and visit on the shoreline, Mark Creek has reclaimed a central place in weaving our community together.

As the creek offers so much to us, it only makes sense to offer something back. This is the inspiration behind Mainstreams’ community series of events that started last fall. By increasing awareness, appreciation often grows, along with the inspiration toward positive action. Invasive plant pulling is an opportunity for action. The riparian, the area of land surrounding the creek, will be liberated from some of the invasive plants currently inhibiting biodiversity. Biodiversity is generally considered a cornerstone of ultimate health.

Creek banks cannot be sprayed with chemicals. Thus, hand pulling and cutting are two of the few options for eradicating invasive plant species in riparian zones. Although working by hand is much slower, there are unexpected benefits to gathering in this effort! It’s a great way to visit and chat with new or old friends. Since it is such a tangible action, there is an immediate satisfaction and sense of accomplishment. Pausing to focus on a specific area of Mark Creek leads to deeper understanding and a general increase in awareness of our surroundings.

Mainstreams has a limited number of gloves and hand tools. If you can, please bring your favourite gloves, weeding tools and clippers. Dress appropriately for the weather, these evenings are scheduled rain or shine!

Free and open to all ages, hopefully the whole family can come out together.

For more information and updates, check out the Mainstreams Facebook page.

These events are made possible because of funding from BC Hydro and Columbia Basin Trust. The previous plant pulls that inspired this weekly series was helped by the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council and the RBC Blue Water fund.