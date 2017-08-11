Breakwater plays Kaleidoscope

Breakwater tThursday evening at Centre 64 was fronted by Jeff Faragher (Music and Artistic Director of Symphony of the Kootenays) on cello, plus guitar, with James Desautels, a violinist since he was 5 years old, Jesse Lee, bass violinist and percussionist Rob Maciak on drums and cymbals. The four parts blended wonderfully, filling the hall with their rich music on every tune.

They played two sets with a variety of music. Jigs, waltzes, reels, classical, folk, pop and blends of them all. A few of those were: Blowing In The Wind (a new take) followed by two waltzes, including the familiar favorite The Tennessee Waltz, quickly followed by a jig. Jeff switched to guitar and sang a very emotional The Song of the Mira, a 1973 Celtic style composition by Cape Breton’s Allister MacGillivray. Soon the group had everyone clapping to MacArthur Road, a Scottish reel with a great beat and strong violin. The second set began with a classical piece initiated by Jeff with rich cello, then joined by the others. They then slid smoothly into a jig, combining Celtic and classical musical genres. Coldplay’s familiar and striking Viva La Vida was introduced by Jeff “with a largo over top”. (At least, I think that’s what he said!)

The audience enjoyed joining in the moving There is more Love (Peace, Joy, Heaven) Somewhere.

James next entertained with old fiddle favorite The Irish Washerwoman. He had several new twists, playing first in his normal position, then behind his back, next over his head, lying down, with the bow between his knees while sawing the violin on the bow, and finally with the instrument upside down. Not your usual formal presentation with a fragile instrument usually gently treated!

This fine evening ended with a ‘fiddle tune mashup’ of the Irish Catharsis and The Black Pearl, then The Sherbrooke Reel, Proud Dream (?) and finally Flowers of Edinburgh, another traditional Scottish reel.

John Allen