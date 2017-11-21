Godspell; this week at Centre 64

Playing at Centre 64 this week is Turner and Adler’s production of Godspell.

The musical, composed by Stephen Schwartz, originally opened off broadway in 1971. The story is a series of parables, based on the Gospel of Matthew.

The local production company duo, Elizabeth Adler and Tylene Turner, say the play is a fantastic and emotionally moving show, full of fun and upbeat music.

“Godspell is the incredible story of Jesus and the journey he takes with his disciples through fun, uplifting songs,” said Adler. “We began with a group of actors who have become singers, storytellers and a true community of people working together to create a beautiful message of hope, unity and love. The music of Stephen Schwartz is complex, intricate and full of harmonies that stretch even the most professional singers. The amount of dedication,time, effort and hard work this cast put into learning all of the music for Godspell is absolutely inspirational.”

“Our driving force behind all of our fabulous shows this year has been our director, Tylene Turner,” said Adler. “Her unique vision has given Godspell a vibrant energy to this incredibly fun and moving production.”

Adler is also the musical director and she says she spent weeks with the cast getting them ready to sing their hearts out.

Returning to the tech side of things for lighting and sound are Bryan and Theresa Reichert.

“We are so thankful for having this professional tech team from Edmonton join our Turner and Adler Crew. They are an

awesome addition to the Kimberley community,” Adler said.

Jem Moe, who was recently on stage in both Cabaret and Annie, is the stage manager for Godspell.

Adler says the team is also excited to have an amazing, talented, enthusiastic and diverse cast for this production.

“Joining us for the first time on stage, our cast includes Curtis Kaldestad, Drew Prinn, Heather Johnson and Pamela

Ruby,” said Adler.

Audiences will recognize familiar faces from the Turner and Adler family as well, including Brigitte Franyo, Brodie Peterson, Deborah Stefanek, Dustin Mousseau, Elizabeth Adler, Keri Dewald and Sioban Staplin.

“Working through the themes of Godspell has been an interesting journey as well,” Adler said.

“Tylene has focused the cast on this beautiful story that has had such an influence on the world for 2000 years. The ideas and concepts that Jesus brought forward during a dark time echo the needs our current world is facing. More than ever, we are globally starving for acceptance, forgiveness, community and love – and this show has filled the cast with hope. That is the message Turner and Adler wants to share with our beautiful city.”

Godspell opened Tuesday, Nov. 21 and runs to Saturday, Nov. 25 at Centre 64 with all shows from 7:30p.m. to 9:30p.m..

Admission is $20 and tickets are available at the Snowdrift Cafe in Kimberley and Lotus Books in Cranbrook.