Kimberley’s Kaleidoscope

The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2017 arts festival kicks off Saturday evening, August 5, with First Saturday’s East Coast Kitchen Party outdoors at Centre 64 featuring the Celtic folk/rock band from Vernon, Cod Gone Wild, brought back to Kimberley by local musical impresario Keith Nicholas, who introduced them to Kimberley for the first Kimberley Kaleidoscope festival in 2014.

Eight days later, on August 12, the festival closes with an evening performance in the theatre at Centre 64 by an act entirely new to Kimberley, the sensational Kasandra Flamenco Ensemble from Vancouver, featuring iconic Canadian flamenco dancer, Kasandra ‘La China’ Lea and her ensemble.

Since they last appeared in Kimberley, Cod Gone Wild has undergone some changes in personnel. Group leader Andrew Mercer, originally from Newfoundland, remains at the helm as lead vocalist, guitarist, bouzouki and bohdran player. He is accompanied by classically trained violinist Sue Aylard who, when she’s not playing fiddle for CGW plays violin in the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. Aylard has performed across Europe and North America.

New to CGW this year are drummer and percussionist David Mihal who has lived and performed in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, Sean Bray, vocalist and guitar and mandolin player, named by CBC Radio as one of Canada’s all-time top 50 guitarists, and bass player Martyn Jones from Liverpool and PEI, who has 60 album credits behind him. Quite a heady line-up.

The following Saturday night offers a totally different musical experience. Flamenco has its roots in southern Spain, but with influences from Latin American, Cuban, and Jewish musical traditions. Flamenco traditionally has three parts, dance, song, and guitar with contemporary flamenco also incorporating percussion. It is an emotional style of dance, the emotional power giving it its universal appeal. Much has been written about the power of Kasandra Lea. “Kasandra is a power house of one and a notable icon in the world of Canadian flamenco dance and performance ….. Kasandra embodies pure flamenco. A master of technique and impeccable rhythm, she is both raw and elegant …… Kasandra’s art is uncompromising and relentless. Audiences are left breathless when she hits the stage with yet another hot blooded performance.”

Backing Kasandra Lea, are singer Jafelin Josefina Helten, guitarist Gareth John Owen, and percussionist/cajon player Davide Sampaolo. Together they are likely to take the Theatre at Centre 64 by storm in this wonderful closing night highlight concert.

While admission to the Cod Gone Wild East Coast Kitchen Party is by donation, the Kasandra Flamenco Ensemble theatre performance is ticketed. For tickets ($25 each) contact Centre 64 (250-427-4919 or kimberleyarts@gmail.com) or go to www.eastkootenaysnapd.com.