Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”

In the gallery from November 21 to December 23. Exhibition Opening Reception Saturday, November 25, 2-4 pm. Come meet the artists & find some unique Christmas Gifts for that special person on your list! Refreshments will be served

Next up in the gallery, January 2 to 27, Figures, Forms and Faces. Opening reception Saturday, Jan. 6 2 – 4 p.m.

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

Fri. Dec. 8 & Sat. Dec. 9

Sun Valley Song

2:30 KNOX Presbyterian

Sun Valley Song presents “What the World Needs Now” as part of your Christmas Season.

Friday December 8 at 7:30 pm and Saturday December 9 at 2:30 pm

Enjoy traditional Sacred and Secular selections intermingled with some not as traditional pieces as the choir performs a full concert of choral music.

The concerts take place at Knox Presbyterian Church (corner of Victoria Avenue and 3rd Street South).

Tickets are $10 (adults) & $5 (12 & under).

Available at Lotus Books, from choir members or at the door.

Kimberley Community Band

Festive Christmas Concert and Sing-Along

Saturday, 09 December, 2017

7:30 start

All Saints Church Anglican Church Hall,

(Wallinger Ave at Leadenhall St., across from Centex)

Admission by donation to KCB scholarship fund and the Helping Hands Food Bank

Sat. Dec 9, Sun. Dec. 10

Saltwater Sessions presents Alan Kavanagh. Centre 64 on the 9th. Doors open at 6:30. Key City Theatre Lobby on the 10th. Doors open 6 p.m.

Saltwater Sessions proudly presents Alan Kavanagh Alan Kavanagh is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Ireland. He has just finished his first album, with the latest single ‘Boston Bay By Morning’ going to number one on the I-Tunes World Music Chart. Alan’s previous single ‘Bitter Man’ also picked up an IMRO award after winning the National Song Contest. He studied Music in DKIT where he received an Honours Bachelors Degree in Solo Performance. Alan lives between Ireland and Canada where he recently performed on Shaw TV’s Stampede City Sessions. Alan is an independent artist but recently signed a publishing deal with ARC Music.

Monday, Dec. 11

Kimberley Community Choir Christmas Sing A Long

7 p.m. Kimberley United Church. Sing along to your favourite Christmas music

Breathe

The third movie in our Rockies Film Series

Thursday, December 14th, 7 pm at the Key City Theatre

sponsored by Alpine Toyota.

Tickets $12 each available at the Key City Theatre box office weekdays between 10 am – 4:00 pm, or by phone at 250-426-7006 or online at http://www.keycitytheatre.com

In 1950s England, Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Diana (Claire Foy) are enjoying a fairy-tale romance when Robin is paralyzed after contracting polio. When an inventor friend (Hugh Bonneville) builds him a wheelchair with a respirator attached, Robin resolves to continue his adventures with his wife, and the couple eventually become advocates for disability rights. Actor Andy Serkis made his directorial debut with this historical drama, which is inspired by a true story. Diana Rigg and Tom Hollander co-star.

All money raised at our film festival and series is returned to the youth in our community through Scholarships, Sam Steele Ambassador program, Youth Exchange Program and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Sat. Dec. 16

Kimberley United church

Kimberley Choir

Cantata

readings and original music, 7 p.m.

Performance repeated Sunday morning at 10 during the regular church service

YULETIDE CONCERT

Saturday, December 16, 2:00 P.M.

Know Presbyterian Church

An afternoon of Christmas musical favourites featuring The Cranbrook Community Band and The Cranbrook Community Choir plus special guests: The Cantabelles Chorus. Admission by donation.

Sunday, December 31

The Producers

Key City Theatre

Sunday December 31 at 7:30pm Tickets $65 A Co-Presentation of Cranbrook Community Theatre & Key City Theatre Directed by Brenda Babinski – Hot on the heels of her smash hits: Young Frankenstein and Spamalot!! Starring well known and beloved local performers, set designers, artists, costumers, prop masters, sound and light designers, and yes Producers!! The New Years Gala includes a Star-studded After Party with great food, entertainment and Bubbly at Midnight. Only 150 tickets Available.

The holidays at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Ice skating parties, skiing with Santa, face painting, Kidz Night Out, The Chocolate Game, New Years night skiing and party in the Platzl. Check out skikimberley.com for all events

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

NEW – 2 nights Fri, Jan 5 & Sat, Jan 6 at 7:30 pm

At Key City Theatre – one night – $30, 2 nights – $50. Tickets now on sale at Key City Theatre. Sponsored by Wildsight. New this year, attendees will have the option of participating in one night ($30/person), or attending both Friday and Saturday with a weekend pass ($50/person). All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Wildsight’s work in Kimberley and Cranbrook. Films will be selected by event volunteers in collaboration with the Banff Centre. Each night will feature different films, but as always, the final program will be left as a surprise. Dying for a sneak peek? A preview of the many possibilities can be found on the Banff Centre’s World Tour roster. Tickets and weekend passes are now available at the Key City Theatre Box Office and can be purchased online, over the phone (250.426.7006) or in person (20 14th Ave N). Join us for the adventure!

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.