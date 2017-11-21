Michael Buble announced as 2018 Juno host in Vancouver

Awards will celebrate Canadian talent in March

Canadian singer Michael Buble will be the host the 2018 Juno Awards.

Buble had been tapped to host the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.

The native of Burnaby, B.C., announced earlier this month that he was getting back to work next year.

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters hosted last year’s Junos in Ottawa.

The 2018 Juno Awards will be staged at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 25.

This is the fourth time Vancouver has played host to the awards ceremony, which celebrates achievement in Canadian music.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced earlier this year it is reinstating the comedy album of the year category after a 33-year hiatus.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Godspell; this week at Centre 64
Next story
David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Just Posted

The Live at Studio 64 Concert Series wraps up with an evening of blues

The Rooster Blues Band was the fourth and final concert of the fall series.

Kimberley will pursue translocation permit

While Cranbrook Council voted five to two in favour of a cull… Continue reading

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Godspell; this week at Centre 64

Playing at Centre 64 this week is Turner and Adler’s production of… Continue reading

One game; one win for Nitros

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lone game this past weekend,… Continue reading

Hundreds in attendance for Platzl Light Up

The weekend festivities included Light Up, a visit from Santa and music from the Kimberley Choir.

Opioid prescriptions up across Canada: report

The report shows the number of opioid prescriptions rose by almost seven per cent, while daily doses on average dropped

Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci warns that Russian meddling has implications for Canada

Health Canada hints at government’s plans for legal pot

Health warnings, plain covers for pot packs under proposed regulations

Washington governor tells BC don’t be ‘daunted’ by Trump

“I want to assure this assembly that no matter who is in the White House, it won’t affect Washington state’s relationship with Canada or British Columbia.”

Liberals look to ease concerns with housing strategy

Liberals say they look to ease affordability concerns with release of their housing strategy

David Cassidy, teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star, dies at 67

Cassidy announced earlier this year he had been diagnosed with dementia

Vigil held for woman whose remains were found on Shuswap farm

Family and friends remember Vernon resident Traci Genereaux and along with five other missing women

Brewers create anti-fascist ale

Not For Nazis Nut Brown Ale made in the Shuswap will be ready in time for Christmas

Most Read