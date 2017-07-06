Pars and Guitars Music Series a hit at Kimberley’s Trickle Creek

The Pars & Guitars music series has officially kicked off at Trickle Creek. Last Thursday, June 28 was the first of three shows, featuring Guitarist and Vocalist Mike Stenhouse, who has been performing in Western Canada for over 25 years.

This is the third year for the Pars & Guitars music series, with two more concerts taking place over the summer; one in July with music from Jason Greenley and Shane Young, and the final one in August, featuring music by Matt Blais.

Business Development Manager, Rob Duncan says that the first year Trickle Creek hosted Pars & Guitars, it was a one night performance by Shane Young and Jason Greenley.

“They absolutely rocked the place!” said Duncan. “The second summer we grew to two shows and by popular demand, Shane and Jason returned again in July, and Amy Theisen played in August.

“After the second season of Pars & Guitars I could see it was well received and we were drawing all ages to the shows. The feedback was very positive and we decided to continue the shows and expand to a three show music series for summer 2017.

“The cool thing is, Pars & Guitars has started to be recognized and is becoming a brand for Trickle Creek Golf Resort.”

Duncan says that the inspiration behind these events was to combine golf and music.

“At first I was trying to come up with ideas to do something in the summer at Trickle Creek; to get people up to the golf resort to enjoy the outdoor patio and its beauty! Wanting [both] golfers and non golfers to come for dinner and enjoy the setting and sunset from the patio,” Duncan said.

During the 2014-2015 ski season, at the Canadian Masters Ski Racing Championships in Kimberley, musician Shane Young was in town racing. He and Duncan got to chatting about the idea of doing a show over the summer at Trickle Creek.

Young has owned several piano bars in Edmonton. He played for 20 years in Las Vegas at the New York, New York Piano Bar and is well known for his duelling pianos performance.

“While Shane and I were discussing the show and my vision of the event, Shane came up with the Pars & Guitars name and brand,” explained Duncan. “So I owe a lot of this to Mr. Shane Young, without him I do not know what would have happened.”

The next show will be held on Thursday, July 20 and feature live music by Jason Greenley and Shane Young.

“The best part of Shane and Jason coming back is they are adding a twist to this year’s show,” said Duncan. “Shane is bringing his parter from their duelling piano shows, Miss Jenesse Graling. Shane really wanted to make this show bigger and better than other years, and it’s done.”

Tickets for the July 20 show are $20, and there is an early twilight golf special as part of the event. Guests are welcome to order drinks and dinner while they listen.

The final concert is on Thursday, August 24 with music from Matt Blais.

“Matt is considered one of the up and coming Canadian musicians and an award winning songwriter,” Duncan said. “Matt has opened for Blue Rodeo, The Trews, The Strumbellas, Moist and many other top recording artists and headlined many of his own shows. Most recently Matt released a new album and single, ‘Give a Little More’.”

Tickets for the August 24 show are $10, and as usual there is an early twilight special, with dinner and drinks available during the show.

For more information or to book your ticket call, 250-427-3389. Trickle Creek would like to thank their partners and sponsors, Radio B104 FM and The Drive FM.