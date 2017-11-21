Plan your holiday activities

In the gallery at Centre 64

“Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”

In the gallery from November 21 to December 23. Exhibition Opening Reception Saturday, November 25, 2-4 pm. Come meet the artists & find some unique Christmas Gifts for that special person on your list! Refreshments will be served

Centre 64 is putting out a call for artists for an open art exhibit attain this coming January. The exhibit theme is Figures, Forms and Faces.

Funtastic Singers

Funtastic Singers have started meeting again on Tuesday evenings 6:45 p.m. at the United Church. Call Audrey Stetski for information: 250 489 5047.

Nov. 21 to 25

Turner and Adler present Godspell

At Centre 64, Turner and Adler present an “emotionally moving show” full of fun and fantastic music. Admission is $20 andtickets are available at the Snowdrift Cafe in Kimberley and Lotus Books in Cranbrook.

Friday, November 24

The Lodge by Mary Hamilton

Key City Theatre

Marla is trying to make a success of a hunting lodge that her father left to he when he died. Her first booking is a private school group from Calgary for a “weekend in the wilderness.” An old boyfriend shows up with some clients of his own: a big game trophy hunter and his entourage. Double booked, Marla despairs, but due to a dangerous, road-blocking snow storm, has no choice but to go along with it. The weekend unfolds with visits from the RCMP, a crime gang, a bear, and a mountain mystic who talks to the dead. The Lodge is a comedy with lots of fun for ages 10 and up.

Friday, November 24

Doug Rawling and the Caraganas

Mt Zion Lutheran Church

The Story and the Songs. 7 p.m. Free will offering. Corner of 11th St and 112th Ave. Cranbrook

Saturday Nov 25th

Give us a Lift Christmas New to you Sale!

Shop for Christmas items at our 2nd annual studio/garage sale! Gifts, art work, decorations and much more, from 12 – 4pm in the Studio at Centre 64. All proceeds go to the Lift at Centre 64 campaign.

The goal of raising $25,000 by the end of December is achievable. The total raised to date is $21,000.

Donations to the sale are appreciated but must be new or in mint condition. Call 250-427-2258 for information.

Any and all financial donations will be gratefully received and income tax receipts will be given

Come out and support this worthy cause.

Tues. November 28

The Barra MacNeils

Key City Theatre

One of the most beloved concerts on the seasonal circuit, the Barra MacNeils Christmas shows always feature a highly entertaining brand of traditional seasonal fare mixed with entertaining stories and new musical twists; stamped with their lush harmonies and intricate instrumental stylings. Their show has been touring nationally, as well as in America, for years to sold-out houses. Fans can look forward to classic favourites including: Oh Holy Night, Ave Maria, A Christmas in Killarney and Auld Lang Syne as well as some comedy, seasonal stories, music, singing, dance and memories that will extend beyond the season and last a lifetime.

Tues. November 28

Have Camera

Have Camera Will Travel…. presents Southern Africa

Join Craig Beattie – “Southern Africa-Seascapes, Sands and Safaris”

Slide presentation at Centre 64 on Tuesday, Nov 28 at 7:30 pm

Admission by Donation to the Kimberley Arts ‘Give Us a Lift Campaign’.

Thurs. November 30

Sansei – Mark Ikeda

Key City Theatre

Sansei: The Storyteller uses dance, theatre, and humour to tell the story of one of Canada’s darkest decisions and how the rampant racism of past generations affected the Japanese community today. Mark Ikeda investigates the social climates and hardships when the Ikeda family was labelled enemy aliens. The silver lining? If not for the internment, Mark Ikeda wouldn’t be alive to tell this story today…

Saturday Dec 2, 2017

The next Kimberley Home Grown Music coffee house will be held on Saturday Dec 2nd at 8 pm sharp in the theatre at Centre 64. Doors open at 7:30 pm and Tickets $8 available at Snowdrift Café and Centre 64.

Confirmed performers at this time are Marta Zeegers, Deb and Ben Vanderwerf, James Neve and John Gerlitz. Any one interested in performing at future performances please contact Carol Fergus at 250-427-2258

Saturday, Dec 2

Symphony of the Kootenays

Tis the season for Symphony. Key City Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $32.50, $21 youth

Sunday, Dec 10

Alan Kavanagh

Key City Theatre

Saltwater Sessions proudly presents Alan Kavanagh on Sunday, December 10th at Key City Theatre’s Lobby. Doors will be at 6pm for cocktail hour, showtime at 7pm. Alan Kavanagh is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Ireland. He has just finished his first album, with the latest single ‘Boston Bay By Morning’ going to number one on the I-Tunes World Music Chart. Alan’s previous single ‘Bitter Man’ also picked up an IMRO award after winning the National Song Contest. He studied Music in DKIT where he received an Honours Bachelors Degree in Solo Performance. Alan lives between Ireland and Canada where he recently performed on Shaw TV’s Stampede City Sessions. Alan is an independent artist but recently signed a publishing deal with ARC Music.

Breathe

The third movie in our Rockies Film Series

Thursday, December 14th, 7 pm at the Key City Theatre

sponsored by Alpine Toyota.

Tickets $12 each available at the Key City Theatre box office weekdays between 10 am – 4:00 pm, or by phone at 250-426-7006 or online at http://www.keycitytheatre.com

In 1950s England, Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) and his wife Diana (Claire Foy) are enjoying a fairy-tale romance when Robin is paralyzed after contracting polio. When an inventor friend (Hugh Bonneville) builds him a wheelchair with a respirator attached, Robin resolves to continue his adventures with his wife, and the couple eventually become advocates for disability rights. Actor Andy Serkis made his directorial debut with this historical drama, which is inspired by a true story. Diana Rigg and Tom Hollander co-star.

All money raised at our film festival and series is returned to the youth in our community through Scholarships, Sam Steele Ambassador program, Youth Exchange Program and Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

Sunday, December 31

The Producers

Key City Theatre

Sunday December 31 at 7:30pm Tickets $65 A Co-Presentation of Cranbrook Community Theatre & Key City Theatre Directed by Brenda Babinski – Hot on the heels of her smash hits: Young Frankenstein and Spamalot!! Starring well known and beloved local performers, set designers, artists, costumers, prop masters, sound and light designers, and yes Producers!! The New Years Gala includes a Star-studded After Party with great food, entertainment and Bubbly at Midnight. Only 150 tickets Available.

The holidays at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Ice skating parties, skiing with Santa, face painting, Kidz Night Out, The Chocolate Game, New Years night skiing and party in the Platzl. Check out skikimberley.com for all events

January 5 and 6

Banff Mountain Film Fest World Tour

Key City Theatre

NEW THIS YEAR, The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour World Tour will be held for two nights, Friday and Saturday, Jan 5th and 6th. $30 each show or $25 each if you buy Friday AND Saturday *MUST BUY BOTH NIGHTS*

The chosen films for our world tour event will be divided into two distinct programs with a weekend passes or single evening tickets being available. The 2017/2018 World Tour features an exhilarating and provocative collection of films that explore the mountain world, highlighting new landscapes and remote cultures, and exposes audiences to exciting adventures and adrenaline-packed sports.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries.

Feb 3rd 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair

Saturday, February 3rd, join us at the 7th Annual St. Eugene Wedding Fair for an incredible showcase of everything that the vibrant Kootenay wedding scene has to offer. Meet with a host of vendors and wedding professionals to compare prices and samples. Admission is only $10 per person, so you can bring your whole entourage. Admission with the Smokehouse Brunch from 10am – 2pm is only $35. Tickets will be available soon.