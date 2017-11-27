Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

B.C.-born actor Lochlyn Munro is on the series Riverdale and worked with Prince Harry’s fiancee.

Langley City was used for filming of the Hallmark Channel movie When Sparks Fly, with Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, the woman who will wed Prince Harry in 2018, has filmed in Lower Mainland.

Riverdale star Lochlyn Munro recalled shooting the movie When Sparks Fly with her in downtown Langley City.

“I filmed a movie with Meghan about three years ago,” he told the Langley Advance.

He recalled how a spot downtown was, through movie magic, turned into small town USA.

“We dressed it up as a small town, a Martha’s Vineyard sort of feel,” Munro said.

The 2014 Hallmark Channel movie had Munro playing her boyfriend, a businessman. Markle’s character returned to her hometown where her first love lived and they fell in love.

Markle’s currently in the cast of Suits but has also been in TV and movies, including Fringe, Without a Trace, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, The League, Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me, A Lot Like Love, and Horrible Bosses.

 

Lochlyn Munro, who grew up in 100 Mile House, has appeared in many movies and TV shows since starting his acting career. He is currently in Riverdale which films in the Lower Mainland. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Know It All

Just Posted

Supporting Literacy: Gently Used Books needed for Christmas Hampers

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) has begun their annual book… Continue reading

Kimberley junior curling team qualifies for provincials

They had one chance to do it and the Junior Girls curling… Continue reading

Know It All

In the gallery at Centre 64 “Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”… Continue reading

City of Kimberley still accepting volunteer applications for outdoor rink program

The outdoor rink program relys on volunteers

Downtown plans

City of Kimberley has applied for grants for downtown project

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

B.C.-born actor Lochlyn Munro is on the series Riverdale and worked with Prince Harry’s fiancee.

Bali volcano spits ash into sky closing airport

More than 440 flights were cancelled Tuesday, affecting nearly 60,000 passengers in Bali

Christmas lights cause Kelowna fire

Kelowna Fire Department say a minor deck fire was caused by faulty installation of Christmas lights

A royal wedding at Windsor Castle next May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be married in May of 2018

Marijuana legalization passes in House of Commons

It now moves to the Senate, where Conservative senators are threatening to hold up passage of the bill.

ICBC tests new distracted driving technology

Phone app prevents drivers from using while driving

Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

This year’s Grammy nominees are released

$100M for gay purge victims as PM apologizes for discrimination

Prime Minister Trudeau apologizes for LGBTQ discrimination

Most Read

  • Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

    B.C.-born actor Lochlyn Munro is on the series Riverdale and worked with Prince Harry’s fiancee.

  • Know It All

    In the gallery at Centre 64 “Invitational Christmas Gift Show & Sale”…