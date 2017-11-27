Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

Langley City was used for filming of the Hallmark Channel movie When Sparks Fly, with Meghan Markle, the fiancee of Prince Harry.

Riverdale star Lochlyn Munro recalled shooting the movie When Sparks Fly with her in downtown Langley City.

“I filmed a movie with Meghan about three years ago,” he told the Langley Advance.

He recalled how a spot downtown was, through movie magic, turned into small town USA.

“We dressed it up as a small town, a Martha’s Vineyard sort of feel,” Munro said.

The 2014 Hallmark Channel movie had Munro playing her boyfriend, a businessman. Markle’s character returned to her hometown where her first love lived and they fell in love.

Markle’s currently in the cast of Suits but has also been in TV and movies, including Fringe, Without a Trace, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, The League, Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me, A Lot Like Love, and Horrible Bosses.