Sounds of the end of summer

Know It All entertainment listings

Next up at Summer Sounds, Cranbrook Rotary Park, the Inferiors, August 26.

In the gallery at Centre 64

August 1 to 26

Arts on the Edge

13th annual adjudicated regional exhibition. Up next A Women’s Work – A celebration of everyday things. Art exhibit by Nicola Weston and Asha Robertson. In the gallery from August 29 to Sept. 30. Opening reception, Sept. 2, 2 to 5 p.m.

In the gallery at Cranbrook Arts

August 2017

Local Landmarks exhibit

Summer Sounds at Cranbrook Rotary Park

Summer Sounds for another season at Rotary Park as local musicians take to the bandstands on Saturday evenings throughout July and August, 2017.

Most nights will feature two performances, the first starting in the late afternoon, the second in the early evening.

The popular summer concert series is presented by the Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society.

The series takes a three-week break, and resumes with two three-performance Saturdays.

August 26: Potluck Steve (3:30-4:30 pm); The Inferiors (three players, 5-7 pm); East West Connection (7:30-10 pm)

September 2: Clayton & Joelle (3:30-4:30 pm); Peanut Butter & Jam (three players, 5-7 pm); The Mehditations (eight players, 7:30-10 pm).

This summer

Trickle Creek Golf Resort 2017 Music Series

Pars and Guitars

Show #3 – August 24th Matt Blais will finish off our series on August 24th; Matt has shared the stage with legends like Blue Rodeo, The Trews, Big Wreck, K-Os and more! Matt’s shows are described as ‘roots rock at its finest, the perfect way to sum up what it’s all about!’ http://www.mattblaismusic.com/

Thurs. Aug. 24

At the Green Door

Thursday, August 24th. The Kitchen Party Series begins! A Cape Breton Ceilidh Featuring Kimberley supertalent Lennan Delaney and guest artists he’s bringing out to the Koots from Our Eastern shoreline to make some fine music! The Green Door is honored to be one of the venues asked to host this project/performance. Thanks Chantel, Lennan, and Sprout Grocery! Ticket prices and outlet info will follow.

Art Workshops in August, Cranbrook Arts

August 28

Beading for beginners. 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Cranbrook Arts, 1013 Baker ST. 250-426-4223. $30

August 29 Nature’s wind chimes 12:30 to 3:30 pm

August 30 Emily Carr tree collage 12:30 to 3:30 pm

September 16th Felting Scarves, Barb Guillen

September 30th Mixed Media with Tara Mercer

Kimberley Nature Park hikes

Friday, August 25, 7pm, “Sunset Photography, Moon, Planets &

Star Hike”

with Paul Paronetto (250-427-1950)

Meet at Riverside Campground entrance at 7pm for a 4 hour hike to several

viewpoints. Bring a headlamp. This hike is not recommended for children.

Saturday, September 2 10am “Myrtle the Magnificent”

with Dennis Bathory (403-651-5061)

Meet at the Nordic Trails parking lot at 10am for a 2.5-3 hour hike up

Myrtle Mountain. Bring snacks or lunch and water.

Please call the hike leader to confirm.

Saturday, August 26

Garden Gala in Kimberley

A gourmet long-table dinner event at Cominco Gardens. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening i the beautiful, historical Cominco Gardens with live music gourmet food and great friends. Tickets $65 until August 10, $75 after at Centre 64.

Wed. Aug. 30

PianoFocus planning session

PianoFocus planning session at Centre 64, Wednesday August 30 at 7:00 pm. Open to all. Preparing for the inaugural PianoFocus Summer Academy, August 2018 in Kimberley. For more info or to offer support: arnesahlen@hotmail.com or 250-427-2159.

Sept. 2

First Saturday in Kimberley

Nature Park hike, high tea, art exhibit opening, Mining Railway rides. In the Platzl, live entertainment, art market, workshops and demonstrations, face painting, kids creative corner, children’s afternoon story-time at the library. In the evening, One Light Town Concert, outside Centre 64.

Thurs. Sept. 7

At the Green Door

Return of West Koots dynamic duo Glen and Lourine Koide as Farmer. Terrific original Koots Roots songwriting and an engaging performers. These are regional touring artists who deserve to be heard so please come out with a date and support! You never know what instrument is coming out of the case next! Trol heard rumors of a sax? Cover $10.

Sunday, September 24 1pm “Canada 150/Kimberley

Nature Park Society 30 – Trans Canada Trail Hike”

with Kent Goodwin (250-427-5404)

Celebrate Canada 150 and KNPS 30 with this 8km, 2.5-3 hour hike. Meet at the Riverside

Campground entrance. We will leave some cars there, then carpool and begin the

hike at the Swan Ave. entrance. Bring water, a snack and dress for the weather.

September 16, 30

Cranbrook Arts workshop

Felting scarves with Barb Guilen on the 16th and Mixed Media with Tara Mercer on the 30th

2017 Ragmop Theatre

Friday September 22 at 7:30 pm

Key City Theatre

ALL Tickets $20

Death and other common experiences … coffee, lightning, flash floods and a pinch of salt. A surreal physical comedy about a women and her deceased lover meeting in her dreams.

Sat. September 30 God is a Scottish Drag Queen: The Second Coming

With more than 40,000 tickets sold in the last year, Mike Delamont is one of the fastest rising comedians in the country. Mike has sold out major theatres from coast to coast. Mike is also very well known for his critically acclaimed one man show God Is A Scottish Drag Queen. Now a 4 part series of shows, God Is A Scottish Drag Queen has sold out runs of shows across North America with some patrons waiting over 8 hours in line just to get tickets and is a two time nominee for the Just For Laughs Best Comedy Award. God Is A Scottish Drag Queen has now been turned into a large full scale theatrical show and has been touring for the past year. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, October 8 10am “Chasing the Colours”

with Suzanne McAllister (250-427-7043)

Meet at the Nordic Trails parking lot at 10am for a 3 hour hike to Dipper Lake

and the viewpoint, Shannon Trail and Creek Trail.

Bring a snack and water.

Sunday, October 15 9am/9:30am “Golden Larch Hike”

with Struan Robertson (250-427-5048)

This hike has two starting points: the Nordic Trails parking lot at 9 am or the junction

of St. Mary’s Lake Road and Matthew Creek Road at 9:30 am. Take in the

golden fall hues of the Western Larch. Choose one of these two routes into

Horse Barn Valley and Dipper Lake.