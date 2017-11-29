Winter and Christmas in Story and Music

Local pianist Arne Sahlen will present “Winter and Christmas in Story & Music” on Saturday Dec 2, 7 pm at Cranbrook United Church and Sunday Dec 3, 7 pm at Kimberley United. Admission is by donation to help Canadians in need.

Sahlen pores through his thousands of musical scores, many from past Kimberley citizens, to showcase the quality and variety of music. “I remember dear friends each time I open their music,” he says. Some of his Christmas treasures come from the Panattoni, Bates and O’Neill legacies. He will play and describe carols and songs old and new, the weather expressed in music, and other seasonal treats. He also will read from Pioneer and World War memories of Christmas. A short singalong with lyric sheets will wind up the program. Donations will support Sahlen’s support of Canadians in need.

This season features the usual crush of multi-booked events. “If you feel a conflict with Symphony, Homegrown or other events this weekend, please attend those concerts and contact me. I can play my program to you at any suitable time.”

For details, please contact 250-427-2159, arnesahlen@hotmail.com or cell/text 250-540-4242.