Evacuation order issued for Waterton Lakes National Park

Kenow Mountain fire has grown to over 4,500 hectares since it was first reported on Aug. 30

The federal government has issued an evacuation order for Waterton Lakes National Park due to the Kenow fire.

The order is in effect for the entire park, including Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.

An evacuation reception centre has been set up in Pincher Creek at the Vertical Church (1200 Ken Thornton Blvd). Registering will provide a record that you were evacuated and enable authorities to contact you with any new information. You can register by email to mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca (put in subject line: “Evac Registration”) or by phoning 403-904-0021.

The Kenow Mountain wildfire in the southeast corner of BC was first reported on Aug. 30 and has grown to 4,420 hectares.